The Supreme Court acquitted former Minister of Infrastructure Omelyan

The Supreme Court of Ukraine acquitted former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. He was accused of having issued an order that reduced revenues to the state budget.

Omelyan himself wrote about this on his Facebook.

"Regarding my case: the decision is final, it is not subject to review, I have been fully acquitted by both instances of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court," he noted.

Omelyan also criticized anti-corruption bodies and expressed hope that NABU will conduct an independent audit of his case.