France will double the monthly amount of artillery shells it transfers to Ukraine

The government of France plans to double the monthly number of 155 mm artillery shells that are transferred to Ukraine. Also, "very soon" the Ukrainian army will receive the SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile system.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu informed about this in an interview with Le Figaro.

"Paris will hand over the ground equipment necessary for Ukraineʼs counteroffensive: we are doubling the supply of 155-millimeter shells to 2 000 per month from the end of March," he noted.

155 mm shells are required for Western artillery installations.

Lekornu also noted that the SAMP-T air defense system will be handed over to Ukraine in the near future. The Ukrainian military has already completed training there.