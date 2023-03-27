China reacted to Russiaʼs plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

China reacted to Russian President Putinʼs statement about plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, recalled that in January of last year, the leaders of the five states possessing such weapons made a joint statement, indicating that a nuclear war cannot be won.

“Wars between states that have nuclear weapons should be avoided and strategic risks should be reduced,” Nin said, adding that the issue of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine should be resolved diplomatically.

The Chinese side did not directly condemn Russia for such threats.