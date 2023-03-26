Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary: We are in favor of a ceasefire, but against the occupation of the territories of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó, said that his country supports the ceasefire in Ukraine. But this does not mean that she is in favor of Russia retaining control over the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with The Associated Press.

"You know, stopping the war and coming to the negotiating table doesnʼt mean youʼre accepting the status quo," Cijarto said.

According to him, when the war ends and peace talks begin, the front line may be in a completely different place. But the ceasefire must be now.