The Swedish Parliament allowed the government to provide military aid to Ukraine

The Parliament of Sweden agreed with the governmentʼs proposal to transfer military equipment to Ukraine.
The decision was made at a meeting on March 24.
Therefore, Sweden can provide Ukraine with military equipment for a maximum amount of SEK 6.2 billion ($550 million). We are talking about tanks, Swedish Archer artillery installations, anti-aircraft robotic complex Robot 97 and ammunition.
In addition, the government was allowed to sell 14 Archer systems to Great Britain, since the country previously transferred such artillery guns to Ukraine.
Archer self-propelled guns with a 155-mm gun are called the icon of artillery systems. It has an automatic charging system and digital targeting. It takes 3.5 minutes to fire all the ammunition from 21 shells.
- On March 16, it became known that Sweden will transfer eight Archer artillery installations and ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine will be able to use six of the eight Archer installations at the same time, since two will remain in reserve in case of destruction or repair. The self-propelled guns will appear in Ukraine in a few months, before that training must be completed, and a logistics hub for the repair of this equipment must be established near the borders of Ukraine.