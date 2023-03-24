The US Secretary of State Blinken admitted that part of the territories will be returned to Ukraine by non-military means

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested that Ukraine will return part of the territories by non-military means. In his opinion, diplomacy still plays its role in determining Ukraineʼs borders.

AFP writes about it.

"I think that Ukraine will have a territory for which Ukrainians will fight on the ground; maybe there will be territory that they decide to take back in other ways," Blinken noted in response to questions from Congress.

Blinken was asked whether he supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs desire to return the annexed Crimea. The US Secretary emphasized that "these should be the decisions of Ukrainians about how they want to see their future, and that it concerns the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the country."

But he assured that the US does not want the resolution of the conflict to take place in such a way that gives Russia time to reload, rearm and attack again.