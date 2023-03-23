Czech Republic collected funds for the purchase of a rocket launcher system for Ukraine

Czech Republic collected funds for the purchase of one RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system for Ukraine. It was named Přemysl (Przemysl).

Ceske Noviny writes about it.

The Czechs raised more than 30 million kroner ($1.2 million) for the purchase of anti-aircraft missiles. In the near future, it is planned to be transferred to Ukraine together with 365 missiles.

The system itself underwent modernization and repair at one of the factories in the Czech Republic.

MLRS RM-70 is the Czech version of the Soviet Grad system, but on the chassis of the local company Tatra, and also with a new charging system.