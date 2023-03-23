The demolition of the rubble was completed in Rzhyshchiv. The number of victims increased to 9

On the night of March 23, rescuers completed the demolition of rubble on the territory of the Rzhyshchiv Vocational Lyceum in Kyiv region.
This was reported in the regional office of the State Emergency Service.
At night, rescuers found one more body under the rubble, bringing the number of dead to 9.
- On the night of March 22, Russian troops conducted a drone attack on Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down 16 out of 21 kamikaze drones. The drone hit a hostel in the city of Rzhyshchiv (Kyiv region). A drone targeted an infrastructure object in Zhytomyr region. There are no victims.
- During the day, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, targeting a high-rise building. As of 4:00 p.m. on March 22, one woman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.