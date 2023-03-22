Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for the war in Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called the Russian Orthodox Church responsible for Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

"The Church and the leadership of Russia cooperated in the crime of aggression and share responsibility for the crimes committed, such as the shocking kidnapping of Ukrainian children," he noted.

He added that the Russian authorities use the church as a tool to achieve their strategic goals.

Bartholomew added that the interreligious dialogue should be focused on neutralizing the ability of the leadership of the Moscow Patriarchate to undermine the unity of Christians and legitimize crimes before God.