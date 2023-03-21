The court of Ukraine sentenced 20 MPs of the Russian State Duma to 15 years in prison

In Ukraine, 20 more MPs of the State Duma of Russia were sentenced to 15 years in prison, who last February voted for the recognition of the independence of "L/DPR", which became a formal pretext for the Kremlin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Under the article on encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110), the following were sentenced to imprisonment with confiscation of property:
- Serhiy Viktorovych Altukhov, born on February 23, 1982;
- Andriy Hennadiyovych Alshevskikh, born on May 14, 1972;
- Olha Mykolaiivna Amelchenkova, born September 5, 1990;
- Andriy Anatoliyovych Anikeev, born on December 16, 1961;
- Hryhoriy Viktorovych Anikeev, born on February 28, 1972;
- Valentina Mykolaivna Artamonova, born on December 13, 1960;
- Arshba Otari Ionovych, born April 12, 1955;
- Alyona Ihorivna Arshynova, born March 3, 1985;
- Tymofiy Tymofiyovych Bazhenov, born on January 25, 1976;
- Zarif Zakirovych Baihuskarov, born on June 30, 1967;
- Mykola Ivanovich Bortsov, born May 8, 1945;
- Vadym Yevheniyovych Bulavinov, born on March 20, 1963;
- Dmytro Viktorovych Islamov, born on December 5, 1977;
- Mykhailo Volodymyrovych Kuzmin, born on February 28, 1972;
- Denys Vasyliovych Maidanov, born February 17, 1976;
- Mykola Vasyliovych Pankov, born on January 5, 1965;
- Yurii Alexandrovych Petrov, born April 10, 1947;
- Olha Vasylivna Pylypenko, born January 4, 1966;
- Valentina Mykolaivna Pivnenko, born June 14, 1947;
- Dmytro Viktorovych Pohorelyi, born on October 4, 1977.
The beginning of the term of serving the punishment will be counted from the day of the actual detention of the convicts.
- At the beginning of March, the SBU submitted to the court the materials regarding 41 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation who voted for the recognition of "L/DPR". Previously, the courts of Ukraine had already sentenced members of the State Duma, in particular Denys Maidanov.