In Ukraine, 20 more MPs of the State Duma of Russia were sentenced to 15 years in prison, who last February voted for the recognition of the independence of "L/DPR", which became a formal pretext for the Kremlin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Under the article on encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110), the following were sentenced to imprisonment with confiscation of property:

Serhiy Viktorovych Altukhov, born on February 23, 1982;

Andriy Hennadiyovych Alshevskikh, born on May 14, 1972;

Olha Mykolaiivna Amelchenkova, born September 5, 1990;

Andriy Anatoliyovych Anikeev, born on December 16, 1961;

Hryhoriy Viktorovych Anikeev, born on February 28, 1972;

Valentina Mykolaivna Artamonova, born on December 13, 1960;

Arshba Otari Ionovych, born April 12, 1955;

Alyona Ihorivna Arshynova, born March 3, 1985;

Tymofiy Tymofiyovych Bazhenov, born on January 25, 1976;

Zarif Zakirovych Baihuskarov, born on June 30, 1967;

Mykola Ivanovich Bortsov, born May 8, 1945;

Vadym Yevheniyovych Bulavinov, born on March 20, 1963;

Dmytro Viktorovych Islamov, born on December 5, 1977;

Mykhailo Volodymyrovych Kuzmin, born on February 28, 1972;

Denys Vasyliovych Maidanov, born February 17, 1976;

Mykola Vasyliovych Pankov, born on January 5, 1965;

Yurii Alexandrovych Petrov, born April 10, 1947;

Olha Vasylivna Pylypenko, born January 4, 1966;

Valentina Mykolaivna Pivnenko, born June 14, 1947;

Dmytro Viktorovych Pohorelyi, born on October 4, 1977.

The beginning of the term of serving the punishment will be counted from the day of the actual detention of the convicts.