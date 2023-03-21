The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshin as the Minister of Strategic Industries

The ex-head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin became the new Minister for Strategic Industries.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed that 312 MPs voted for the decision.

On March 3, Kamyshin also became a freelance adviser to the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oleksandr Kamyshin has been the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia since April 1, 2022 (since August 11, 2021, he has been acting as chairman). He resigned in February 2023, now he will deal with the development of the European integration of Ukrainian railways. Instead of Kamyshin, the temporary head of Ukrzaliznytsia will be board member Yevhen Lyashchenko, who previously headed Rinat Akhmetovʼs media holding.