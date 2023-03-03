Oleksandr Kamyshin became a freelance adviser to Zelensky. Previously, he headed “Ukrzaliznytsia”

Oleksandr Kamyshin, who resigned from the post of chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, became a freelance adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The corresponding decree was published on March 3.

Oleksandr Kamyshin has been the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia since April 1, 2022 (since August 11, 2021, he has been acting as chairman). He resigned in February 2023, now he will deal with the development of the European integration of Ukrainian railways. Instead of Kamyshin, the temporary head of Ukrzaliznytsia will be board member Yevhen Lyashchenko, who previously headed Rinat Akhmetovʼs media holding.