After Kamyshinʼs resignation, “Ukrzaliznytsia” will be headed by the ex-head of the Akhmetovʼs media holding

Board member Yevhen Lyashchenko will temporarily head "Ukrzaliznytsia" [UZ]. In this position, he will replace Oleksandr Kamyshin, who resigned the day before.

This was reported by Orest Lohunov, a member of the board of the UZ.

As a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Lyashchenko dealt with financial issues.

Since 2012, he was the financial director of Media Group Ukraine, and from July 2014 he was appointed director of the holding until 2019.