The chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” resigned

Oleksandr Kamyshin leaves the post of chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia. He will deal with the development of European integration of Ukrainian railways in Europe.

“The 369th day of the war. The railway continues to operate according to schedule. And I am resigning. According to a joint decision with Deputy Prime Minister [Oleksandr] Kubrakov, I will head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe,” he wrote.