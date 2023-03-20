The former head of the SBU in Kharkiv region Roman Dudin is suspected of treason. He faces life imprisonment

The former head of the Security Service (SBU) in Kharkiv region Roman Dudin is suspected of treason and other crimes.

This was reported to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation established that on the eve of February 24, 2022, Dudin knew about the high probability of a full-scale war with Russia. But instead of organizing resistance, he actually engaged in sabotage. Exposadovets hoped that the offensive would be successful and that the Russian occupiers would take into account his anti-Ukrainian activities.

In particular, he tried to remove the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration from his duties in order to seize power and prevent the introduction of martial law.

Dudin also tried to discredit the current authorities of Kharkiv and the region through the mass media and paralyze the security agencies — for this he hindered the operation of the unified management system of the Security Forces and the Defense Forces of the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the suspect illegally ordered the personnel of the SBU in Kharkiv region to leave Kharkiv and facilitated the handing over of weapons and ammunition to the enemy. In the conditions of martial law, Dudin arbitrarily left the place of service without valid reasons.

The ex-driver is suspected of part 2 of Art. 111 (treason), Part 5 of Art. 407 (voluntarily leaving a military unit or place of service), Part 4 of Art. 402 (disobedience) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Roman Dudin faces life imprisonment. After the defense gets acquainted with the case, it will be transferred to the court.