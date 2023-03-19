OK “Pivden”: Russia keeps two missile carriers in the Black Sea and calls off the search for an American drone

As of the morning of March 19, 9 Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea. Among them are two surface missile carriers, their total volley is 16 Calibers.

This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Russians are curtailing the search for the US drone MQ-9 Reaper, because the weather and depths do not favor the continuation of these works.

Missile carriers in the Black Sea can target Ukraine with missiles. According to Humenyuk, the Russians are trying to find new tactics, because thanks to Ukrainian air defense, massive missile strikes do not give the occupiers the expected results.