CNN: Before the fall of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea, the US remotely removed its secret software

The US military wiped the secret software from the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it crashed into the Black Sea. The drone collided with a Russian plane.
CNN writes about it.
The USA took such measures so that the Russians did not get any secret information. The day before, the National Security Councilʼs strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, noted that the US had taken measures to protect "assets" on the drone.
The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia will try to find the wreckage of the US drone.
- On March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. At approximately 07:03, one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft engaged the propeller of the MQ-9, causing the drone to crash in international waters. Several times before the collision, the two Russian Su-27s jettisoned fuel and flew in front of the MQ-9 "in a reckless, environmentally unsafe and unprofessional manner."
- The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that any of its planes came into contact with the US drone and said the drone crashed due to "abrupt manoeuvring".