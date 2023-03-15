CNN: Before the fall of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea, the US remotely removed its secret software

The US military wiped the secret software from the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it crashed into the Black Sea. The drone collided with a Russian plane.

CNN writes about it.

The USA took such measures so that the Russians did not get any secret information. The day before, the National Security Councilʼs strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, noted that the US had taken measures to protect "assets" on the drone.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said that Russia will try to find the wreckage of the US drone.