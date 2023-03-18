For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the US resumed deportation of Russians

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the USA resumed the deportation of Russians, in particular those who fled from mobilization.

The Guardian writes about it.

According to the publication, a few days ago, a man who escaped from mobilization and tried to get asylum was sent to Russia from the USA. He came to the States from Mexico.

According to the lawyer, the migration authorities, which considered the Russianʼs request, came to the conclusion that the threat of being sent to war is not a sufficient reason for granting asylum. Similar decisions were made in respect of three more fugitives from Russia, but they are now awaiting an appeal.

The Guardian notes that it is unclear when deportations will resume in general. Officially, the migration service only confirmed to the publication that they are now sending Russian citizens to their homeland.