Lithuania joined Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the ECHR

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted Lithuaniaʼs request to join Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia regarding Russiaʼs military aggression and human rights violations. 26 European countries have already joined this cause.

LRT writes about it.

The Minister of Justice of Lithuania Evelina Dobrovolska informed that the future decision could become the basis for ensuring legal protection of the victims of Russian military aggression.

"Lithuania will use all legal means so that the actions of the aggressor do not go unpunished. Russia must bear responsibility for the mass murders and maiming of the Ukrainian people, the destruction of houses and other public infrastructure. She will also have to pay for all the damage she caused," she noted.