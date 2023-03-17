Latvia banned the entry of 35 Russians for supporting the war in Ukraine. Nadiia Babkina and Lera Kudryavtseva are on the list

Latvia added to the list of undesirable persons and banned the entry of 35 Russians who supported Russian aggression in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevichs on March 17.

The decision provides for an indefinite ban on entry of these people to Latvia.

The following people are in the list:

a former ambassador of the "LPR" in Moscow Rodion Miroshnyk;

singers Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman), Akim Apachov (Hasanov), Nataliia Kachura, Nadiia Babkina, Oleksandr Marshal;

TV presenters Lera Kudryavtseva, Yuliia Baranovska, Ruslan Ostashko;

actors Polina Agureeva, Kyrylo Kuznetsov, Stanislav Starovoytov;

political scientists Yevhen Satanovskyi, Gevorg Mirzayan, Rostislav Ishchenko, Dmytro Yevstafyev;

journalists Mykhailo Shakhnazarov and Yuliia Vityazeva.

Latvia stated that it strongly condemns Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine, and supporting aggression means responsibility for committed crimes, "therefore, the entry of such people into Latvia is unacceptable."