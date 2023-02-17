Latvia allowed the transfer of cars seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine

In the final reading, the Sejm of Latvia unanimously adopted amendments to the law on support of the civilian population of Ukraine — it was allowed to hand over cars seized from drunk drivers to Ukrainian government.

This was reported by the local publication Delfi.

"Currently, we can sell cars confiscated from drunk drivers, give them for recycling or disassemble them for spare parts, but we see that under the current conditions they would be a useful support for the people of Ukraine," noted the head of the Defense Commission Raymond Bergmanis, who was responsible for the promotion draft law in the Sejm.

The Cabinet of Ministers will decide on the transfer of these machines in each specific case. The transfer process is planned to be established through an organization that cooperates with the government of Ukraine and has received specific requests for assistance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kryshʼianis Karinsh said that the coalition reached an agreement that cars confiscated from drunk drivers can be handed over to the needs of the Ukrainian army.