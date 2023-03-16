Estonia will hand over another package of military aid to Ukraine — sniper weapons and special equipment are in the list

The government of Estonia has decided to send another package of military aid to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country.
The new aid package from Estonia is worth €494 300. It includes semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, scopes, binoculars, ammunition, personal and special equipment, patrol boats and thermal imaging cameras, as well as medical equipment.
- Estonia has already provided military aid to Ukraine amounting to almost €400 million — or more than 1% of GDP. In the past, Estonia has transferred, for example, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, medicines, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packaging.
- On February 26, 2023, Estonia transferred to Ukraine automatic weapons, pistols, unmanned aerial vehicles, thermal imagers, generators and chargers, as well as clothing.