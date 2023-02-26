Estonia handed over another military aid to Ukraine

Estonia handed Ukraine another package of military aid, this time consisting of weapons and equipment for the Special Operations Forces.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia on February 26.

The aid package includes assault rifles, pistols, drones, thermal imaging cameras, generators and chargers, as well as clothing.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, February 26, 2023, Kyiv.

Estonia has already provided military aid to Ukraine amounting to almost €400 million — or more than 1% of GDP. In the past, Estonia has transferred, for example, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, medicines, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packaging. In cooperation with Germany, Estonia transferred to Ukraine two field hospitals and medicines worth about €15 million. The third field hospital will be in cooperation with the Netherlands and Norway.

The Ministry of Defense of Estonia is requesting financial compensation for the donated equipment through the European Peace Fund. From there, based on the decisions already taken, Estonia will receive compensation in the amount of €156 million.