The former head of “Boryspil” Yevhen Dykhne was offered a state post a day before the court verdict

The former general director of the Boryspil airport and former head of the UIA airline Yevhen Dykhne agreed to take up a public position a day before the courtʼs decision to sentence him to 5 years in prison.

He told about this in an interview with Babel.

According to the courtʼs decision, Dykhne cannot work in administrative and managerial positions for three years.

At the same time, the journalist asked whether Dykhne would have agreed to work as a civil servant if this decision had not been made.

"I have already agreed, but I cannot talk about it. It was a day before the court decision. And this is about how calmly I treated this court process and how much I counted on a fair court decision," he replied.

As long as the appeal lasts, Dykhne is preparing for public coverage of the trial, as he considers the courtʼs verdict to be unfair.

"We made a big mistake: we counted on the justice and prudence of the court and did not publicly cover our process. Now letʼs be as public as possible. Because itʼs not about Dykhne, itʼs about restoring justice," explained the ex-head of Boryspil.