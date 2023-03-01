HACC sentenced the ex-president of UIA Yevhen Dykhne to 5 years of imprisonment. What is he accused of?

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court found the dismissed president of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Yevhen Dykhne guilty of abuses when he was in charge of Boryspil International Airport. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison. The former head of the airport department Olesya Levochko was sentenced to 4 years.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

The court fined both defendants 8.5 thousand hryvnias. They were also banned for 3 years from holding positions related to the performance of organizational-administrative and administrative-economic functions.

The verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed in the Appeals Chamber of the HACC within 30 days.

According to the indictment, Dykhne, in collusion with the head of the contract service for non-aviation activities of Boryspil airport Olesya Levochko abused his official position for the benefit of two companies, namely Artery Group and Coffee Bar Plus. They gave them an advantage in renting premises on the third floor of terminal D of Boryspil airport at a reduced cost, without competition and bypassing the legal procedure. According to the calculations of the law enforcement agencies, the actions of the suspects brought more than 16.5 million hryvnias in losses to the state budget and Boryspil airport.

At the same time, the defense side believes that the actions of the accused Dykhne do not constitute a crime, since the case was already investigated by another law enforcement agency based on the specified facts — it was closed precisely for these reasons. In addition, according to the party, Boryspil airport is not the injured party, as it did not suffer any losses.