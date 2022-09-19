The UIA airline company has appointed a new president

International Airlines of Ukraine (UAI) has appointed a new president — Kyrylo Zvonarev.

This is reported on the UIA website.

The change took place due to the expiration of the contract of Yevhen Dikhne, who headed UIA since September 2019.

The company said that Zvonarev has more than 25 years of management experience in various fields in both Ukrainian and international companies. From 2014 to 2022, he held the position of Deputy General Director of Boryspil International Airport.

It is also indicated that Zvonarev is an associate professor in the Department of Management of Foreign Economic Activities of the National Aviation University.