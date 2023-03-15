Fellow party members of DeSantis in the US Senate criticized his statements about Ukraine

Several Republican senators have spoken out against statements by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that support for Ukraine is not a "vital" US national interest.
"To say that it doesnʼt matter is to say that war crimes donʼt matter," South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham noted, adding that Russiaʼs aggression goes beyond Ukraine.
Senator John Cornyn stated he was somewhat surprised by DeSantisʼ position. According to Cornyn, it raises questions.
“I mean, Governor DeSantis is a veteran, heʼs a smart guy. I think he is a very good governor, and I donʼt understand why he says that Ukraine is not important to the United States," he said.
Senate Republican Representative John Thune said he disagreed with DeSantis and stressed that opinions differ among members of the Republican Party.
Vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio dismissed DeSantisʼ words about the war as a "territorial dispute."
"This is not a territorial dispute. In a sense, if the United States decided it wanted to invade Canada or take over the Bahamas, it wouldnʼt be a territorial dispute. Just because someone claims something doesnʼt mean it belongs to them," Rubio emphasized.
Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho also believes that the United States should continue to help Ukraine financially.
- The governor of the state of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, stated that protecting the borders of Ukraine is not a vital interest of the US. He believes that American politicians should focus on their own country. According to him, the war in Ukraine is a "territorial dispute". He is also against the supply of long-range missiles and aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the risks of a "hot phase of war between the two largest nuclear powers in the world." After these statements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited Desantis to visit Ukraine.
- DeSantisʼ statements about Ukraine coincide with the views of former US President Donald Trump. The former US leader often repeats that "both sides are tired and ready to make a deal" and that "the death and destruction must end now". Trump has already stated that he would allow Russia to "take over" parts of Ukraine as part of the agreement. Desantis has not officially announced his intention to run for the Republican Party, but has said in private conversations that he plans to run for president. In the USA, he is ranked on the same level as Donald Trump.