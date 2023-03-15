Fellow party members of DeSantis in the US Senate criticized his statements about Ukraine

Several Republican senators have spoken out against statements by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that support for Ukraine is not a "vital" US national interest.

CNN writes about it.

"To say that it doesnʼt matter is to say that war crimes donʼt matter," South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham noted, adding that Russiaʼs aggression goes beyond Ukraine.

Senator John Cornyn stated he was somewhat surprised by DeSantisʼ position. According to Cornyn, it raises questions.

“I mean, Governor DeSantis is a veteran, heʼs a smart guy. I think he is a very good governor, and I donʼt understand why he says that Ukraine is not important to the United States," he said.

Senate Republican Representative John Thune said he disagreed with DeSantis and stressed that opinions differ among members of the Republican Party.

Vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio dismissed DeSantisʼ words about the war as a "territorial dispute."

"This is not a territorial dispute. In a sense, if the United States decided it wanted to invade Canada or take over the Bahamas, it wouldnʼt be a territorial dispute. Just because someone claims something doesnʼt mean it belongs to them," Rubio emphasized.

Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho also believes that the United States should continue to help Ukraine financially.