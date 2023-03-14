Poland can transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine within four to six weeks

Poland can hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within four to six weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted.

As reported by RP, Morawiecki answered the journalistsʼ question related to the recent statement of Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with CNN. At the time, he said that his country was ready to transfer all its 28 MiG-29 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will be done as part of an international coalition.

In early March, Poland and Slovakia agreed to jointly transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine. Later it became known that Slovakia is preparing to hand over 10 out of 11 of these fighters to Ukraine, but first it must be approved by the parliament.