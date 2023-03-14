The Guardian: Ukraine collected a dossier on 600 Russian commanders responsible for war crimes. They were placed on a board 4 meters long

Ukrainian prosecutors showed The Guardian journalists a diagram with photos and names of Russian officials and army commanders responsible for war crimes. They were placed on a board 4 m long and 1.5 m wide.

The map shows more than 600 Russian soldiers, who are placed by units, up to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

"We started compiling a map of Russian commanders and generals last year. And we continue to update it week after week," noted the chief prosecutor of the Kharkiv region Oleksandr Filchakov, who, together with colleagues from other regions, worked on the scheme since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In the table, in particular, there are photos of Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Colonel-General Mykhailo Mizintsev, who led the siege of Mariupol, and the commander of the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade, Azatbek Omurbekov, whose subordinates are responsible for the mass murders in Buch.

The 40-year-old "Buchan raznik" Omurbekov, like all senior officers stationed in Ukraine, was subordinate to General Oleg Salyukov, the current commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces.

Also in the scheme is the Russian colonel-general Oleksandr Zhuravlev, who allegedly gave the order to shell Kharkiv with Smerch missiles. He also helped Mizintsev during the bombing of Aleppo in 2016.

The table contains a photo of 51-year-old Colonel Oleg Tymoshyn, responsible for the airstrike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. He is also accused of being involved in a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro.