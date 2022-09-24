Mikhail Mizintsev, the “Butcher of Mariupol”, was appointed responsible for the provision of Russian troops

Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who led the occupiersʼ siege of Mariupol, was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, who is responsible for the logistical support of the troops.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.
Mizintsev replaced General Dmitriy Bulgakov, who allegedly moved to another job, but the agency did not specify which one.
- Mizintsev previously served as the head of the Russian Defense Management Center. He led the operation in Syria, and later the siege and bombing of Mariupol, for which he received the nickname "Butcher of Mariupol" from the Western media.
- His appointment coincided with the mobilization in Russia. He will probably be responsible for ensuring the mobilized before sending to the war against Ukraine.