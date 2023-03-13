Bilhorod-Dniester seaport was sold at auction for 220 million hryvnias

On March 13, the State Property Fund sold the Bilhorod-Dniester seaport for 220 million hryvnias. The online auction was held in the state system Prozorro.Sales.

This was reported on the Government portal.

During the auction, the value of the port increased by 2.3 times (from the starting price of UAH 93.8 million). Three bidders competed for the right to privatize the port.

The winner now has 20 working days to pay the price of the lot. Only after the receipt of funds to the budget will they sign a sales contract with him.