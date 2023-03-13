Bilhorod-Dniester seaport was sold at auction for 220 million hryvnias

On March 13, the State Property Fund sold the Bilhorod-Dniester seaport for 220 million hryvnias. The online auction was held in the state system Prozorro.Sales.
This was reported on the Government portal.
During the auction, the value of the port increased by 2.3 times (from the starting price of UAH 93.8 million). Three bidders competed for the right to privatize the port.
The winner now has 20 working days to pay the price of the lot. Only after the receipt of funds to the budget will they sign a sales contract with him.
- In recent years, the port of Bilhorod-Dniester has been unprofitable. In 2019-2021, its loss ranged from 23.5 to 28.5 million UAH, and in January-September last year, the port received less than 2.9 million UAH.
- From September 1, 2022, the government unblocked the privatization process in Ukraine. And on December 23, the Ust-Dunaisk seaport was put up for privatization for the first time. It was sold at auction for 201 million hryvnias. Eight participants competed for the right to privatize the port.