A sea port was put up for privatization for the first time in Ukraine. They plan to sell the port "Ust-Danube" on the Danube River.

The press service of the State Property Fund writes about this.

"He was one of the first to resume work after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army. It has great potential for the development of Ukrainian food exports. This requires investments that can be brought by private business," commented the head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umyerov.

The auction will be held on the "Prozorro.Sales" platform. The starting price of the port is 60 million hryvnias.

For the period from January to September 2022, the Ust-Danube port received 848 thousand hryvnias in net profit.

The facility consists of three assets — the port itself in the city of Vylkovo, Odesa region, the port office "Kilia" and the service base for special vessels on Shabash Island.