A seaport was privatized for the first time in Ukraine

In Ukraine, a sea port was privatized for the first time — "Ust-Dunaisk" in Odesa region was sold at an auction for 201 million hryvnias. 8 participants competed for the right to privatize the port.

This is stated on the website of the State Property Fund.

"Ust-Dunaisk" port resumed work on April 1. Since then, 153 000 tons of grain and 58 300 tons of imported consumer goods have been shipped from there for export, with a projected capacity of 4.1 million tons. This means that today the port is operating at only 5% of its capacity.

After privatization, the new owner of "Ust-Dunaisk" will be able to direct private investments to intensify the activity of this seaport.