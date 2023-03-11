Russia took more than 2,000 orphans from Ukraine

Russia illegally deported 2,161 Ukrainian orphans. On March 11, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported this in an interview with "Ukrainian Radio".
"When we talk about the Russian Federation, there are only 2,161 children of Ukrainian orphans — those that we have in the register — illegally taken away by Russia," Vereshchuk said.
In addition, the number of all Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia, including those who were deported with their parents, may reach 150,000, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said earlier. There are 16,207 children officially verified by Ukraine on the territory of Russia.
- As of December 2022, due to the war , 11.5 million Ukrainians moved around the country or went abroad, and some of them were deported by the occupiers.