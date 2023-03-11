Russia took more than 2,000 orphans from Ukraine

Russia illegally deported 2,161 Ukrainian orphans. On March 11, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported this in an interview with "Ukrainian Radio".

"When we talk about the Russian Federation, there are only 2,161 children of Ukrainian orphans — those that we have in the register — illegally taken away by Russia," Vereshchuk said.