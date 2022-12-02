Because of the war, 11.5 million Ukrainians moved around the country or went abroad. Some of them were deported by the occupiers

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, a total of more than 11.5 million Ukrainians have moved within Ukraine and abroad.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko stated this at the briefing.

"In the conditions of a full-scale invasion, a full-scale war and the humanitarian crisis we have today, the problem of human trafficking takes on a new urgency. Today, we face new challenges — this is a humanitarian crisis, this is the movement of millions of Ukrainians abroad in search of a calmer, safer place, as well as such a problem as the forced relocation and deportation of Ukrainians, in particular children, to the Russian Federation, Belarus and temporarily occupied territories." Pavlichenko emphasized.

According to her, since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, more than 11.5 million people have been displaced within the state and abroad.

"If Western countries provide assistance to Ukrainians, Russia forcibly deports our citizens, forces them to undergo filtering measures and actually deports them under the guise of so-called rescue. This is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, and Ukraine raises this issue at all levels," the deputy minister noted.

She also reported that centers for helping survivors are being created in Ukraine.