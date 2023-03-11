Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russians have fired 821 missiles over Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and as of March 10, Russia has fired 821 cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during a meeting with his Norwegian colleague Bjorn Arild Gram.

Reznikov clarified that starting from October 2022, the Russians carried out 15 mass missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

"When I say the word "massive", it means that the enemy uses cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, as well as Iranian drones in the number of 50 to 90 units in one attack. As of March 10, 821 Russian missiles have already been launched over our country. These are only cruise missiles. We know for sure that every 10 applications of the NASAMS system, which Norway participated in, means 10 downed missiles of the aggressor, 10 saved buildings and infrastructure facilities, as well as hundreds of human lives saved, — said Oleksiy Reznikov.