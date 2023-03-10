Norway will transfer at least three NASAMS installations to Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced the transfer of two platoons of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. Usually, one platoon consists of 3-4 launchers.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Norway.

"Ukraine has a critical need to defend itself against missile attacks, and Norway will assist," he said, adding that Ukraine has repeatedly asked international partners to provide more and better air defense systems.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that his country is also ready to conduct training for the Ukrainian military on the use and maintenance of NASAMS.

The Ministry notes that the continuation of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure emphasizes the need for further improvement of Ukraineʼs air defense.