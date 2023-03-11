During the spring, Denmark will hand over the first Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen expects that the first Leopard 1 tanks will go to Ukraine during the spring. He visited the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG), where these cars are prepared for shipment.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

It was also noted there that the government has started cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands with the aim of transferring at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine.

"Denmark started a project to modernize a large number of Leopard 1A5 tanks together with the Netherlands and Germany at the beginning of February. The first phase of the project is to supply tanks for two battalions — equivalent to approximately 80 tanks — as soon as possible. It is expected that the first tanks will be ready in the spring and will be used for training of the Ukrainian military," the Danish Ministry of Defense reported.

Within the framework of the project, Ukraine will be offered training on tanks, as well as spare parts and a set of ammunition.