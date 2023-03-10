Armenia refused the quota of the CSTO Deputy Secretary General

Armenia renounced the quota of the Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Van Hunanyan, told Radio Svoboda journalists about this.
He did not give the reason for the refusal of the quota.
- The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
- On November 23, 2022, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan, refused to sign the draft declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the document on joint measures to provide assistance to Armenia. After that, the first suspicions arose that Armenia intends to leave the CSTO.
- On January 10, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization that official Yerevan considers it inappropriate to hold CSTO military exercises in the country in 2023.