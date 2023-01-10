Armenia refused to conduct CSTO training in its country

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed the Collective Security Treaty Organization that official Yerevan considers it inappropriate to hold CSTO military exercises in the country in 2023.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a press conference.

Therefore, the planned exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood — 2023” will not take place in Armenia. The CSTO also includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In addition, Pashinyan commented on rumors that Armenia allegedly threatened to withdraw from the CSTO and the CIS if Azerbaijan does not unblock the Lachin Corridor by January 10.

“We and our partners do not speak the language of ultimatums, we say everything we want to say publicly, said the Armenian Prime Minister, without denying or confirming the intention to withdraw from the associations.