The European Union will train 11 000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of March

The EU auxiliary training mission for Ukraine will complete the training of 11 000 Ukrainian servicemen by the end of March. The mission of the European Union will prepare crews for tanks that will be transferred to Ukraine from NATO member states.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Stockholm at a press conference following the informal meeting of defense ministers of EU member states.

According to him, by the end of the year, the number of trained military specialists will reach 30 000.

Borrell also proposed a three-point plan for the supply of shells to Ukraine worth €2 billion: the supply of existing stocks, the purchase of 155 mm ammunition and the transfer of industry to martial law.