Volodymyr Zelensky and the UN Secretary General will contribute to the continuation of the “grain agreement”

Ukraine and the United Nations will advocate for the continuation of the "Black Sea Grain Initiative" after March 18, when the deadline of the previous agreement expires.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a joint briefing with the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

"Continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18 is critically necessary for the whole world," Zelensky noted.

At the same time, the Secretary General emphasized "the extreme importance of continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Guterres noted that the Black Sea Grain Initiative ensured the export of 23 million tons of grain, thanks to which it was possible to reduce food prices in the world.

"The FAO [Food and Agricultural Organization] food price index decreased by almost 20%. Exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers are necessary for global food security," he emphasized.

Zelensky also thanked Guterres for his "clear condemnation of Russian aggression" and expressed hope that "the personal leadership of the Secretary General will help implement the requirements of the UN Charter."