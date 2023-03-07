Ukraine began negotiations with partners on the continuation of the “grain agreement”. The UN Secretary General will come to Kyiv for this

Ukraine has started negotiations with partners regarding the continuation and expansion of the "grain agreement". It will expire on March 18.
Reuters writes about it.
Ukraine has started online negotiations with partners regarding the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, aimed at continuing to be able to supply grain to world markets.
According to sources, Ukraine is not negotiating with Russia, but Kyiv understands that partners are communicating with the Russians.
"The situation with the negotiations is quite difficult. Now a lot depends not on us, but on partners," the source stated.
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Kyiv on March 7-8. On Wednesday, he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he will discuss the continuation of the "grain agreement".
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi, and Chornomorsk. Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement separately — each with the UN and Turkey. There are no signatures of Ukraine and Russia on the same document. At the beginning of August, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa.
- On October 29, Russia informed about its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". They cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason. Already on November 2, Russia changed its mind and returned to the "grain agreement", and on November 17, the agreement was officially extended for another four months.