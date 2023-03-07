”Babel” sources: the Russian agent from Ochakiv is the former commander of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO Eduard Shevchenko

The Russian agent who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) turned out to be the former head of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center Eduard Shevchenko.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

Shevchenko fought for Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Lysychansk and Debaltseve. He is a knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi II and III degrees. He also has the Order "For Courage".

Eduard Shevchenko during a press conference, 2017.

In May 2017, the military medical commission diagnosed Eduard Shevchenko with post-traumatic syndrome as a result of his service in the war zone in the east and found him of limited fitness. On the basis of these conclusions, Shevchenko was removed from the 73 center and transferred "at the disposal of the General Staff." Shevchenko did not agree with this decision and filed a lawsuit in the administrative court. On September 7, 2017, the court recognized the actions of the military leadership as illegal and ordered Shevchenko to be re-examined by the commission.

In 2018, the Odesa Appeals Administrative Court overturned the decision of the Ochakiv City District Court of Mykolaiv region — and the officer continued his military service in the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.