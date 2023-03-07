A Russian agent, a former commander of one of the special operations centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained in Ochakiv

Special operations were carried out in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, and a Russian intelligence agent who was collecting information for the capture of the city was detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on March 7.

The detainee is an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a former commander of one of the special operations centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who later joined the Ochakiv City Council. Russian military intelligence gave him the task of inducing the leadership of the city authorities to cooperate with the occupiers. For this, the mayor of the city was offered to "elect a position" in the event of the capture of the region, but the mayor reported this to the SBU.

The agent was in constant contact with the staff member of the Russian intelligence Serhiy Oleksandrovych Kolesnikov, a native of Ukraine. It was on his instructions that the official secretly collected information about the locations and movements of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. For this, he tried to use his connections among former soldiers and officials. The man also formed his own network of informants.

The manʼs home was searched, the phone he used to correspond with the occupiers, thermal imagers and unregistered weapons with ammunition were found. The agent was informed of suspicion of treason, the court has already arrested him.