FT: Russia has so far refused to buy ballistic missiles from Iran due to fears that Ukraine will also receive long-range weapons

Russia has so far refused to buy ballistic missiles from Iran. The West threatened Kremlin that, in this case, it would also transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The Financial Times writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to NATO countries, one of the most important factors in Russiaʼs temporary refusal to purchase Iranian missiles was the US threat to provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles with a range of 300 kilometers. These missiles will allow the Ukrainian army to reach any point in occupied Ukraine, including Crimea.

The US has recently stepped up its warnings about deepening military cooperation between Russia and Iran, and European diplomats have expressed concern about Tehran. US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said Western allies find the relationship "extremely troubling".

But officials admit that Russia may change its position as the shortage of its own high-precision weapons worsens and production declines.

In Iran, they emphasize that they have the right to "cooperate with any country to strengthen their power", but consistently deny any arms deliveries to Russia.