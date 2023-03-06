Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: The mobilization plan has not yet been completed

Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the mobilization plan, which has been in effect since the introduction of martial law, has not yet been completed.

He said this in an interview with LIGA.net.

"The General Staff has a need. He clearly knows the required number of drivers, gunners, operators, gunners, snipers. The General Staff determines the tasks of the military commissions: the plan and categories of specialists," the minister said.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense only controls this process and dreams of turning the paper mash-up into a digitized product. Reznikov added that such a product had already been developed, but they did not have time to fully implement it.