The Verkhovna Rada continued martial law and mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) continued martial law and mobilization. 348 MPs voted pro.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Martial law and mobilization will be extended from February 19, 2023 for 90 days.

This is already the sixth such vote of the parliament since the beginning of the war. Prior to that, the Verkhovna Rada had already adopted similar decisions: on February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15, and November 16.