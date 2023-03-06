Valuables from Yanukovychʼs residences will be handed over to museums looted by the Russians

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine handed over the valuables from the Mezhyhirya residence and the Sukholuchchya hunting lodge, which belonged to fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych, to the state.

This was reported in the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

A total of 537 items were seized from Yanukovychʼs residences, a significant number of which have cultural and artistic value. In particular, it is:

paintings by famous artists: View of Feodosia on a moonlit night by Ivan Aivazovsky, View of Anio Valley near Tivoli by Morgenstern and others;

books: Apostol (Acts and messages of the holy apostles), published by the printer Ivan Fedorov in 1574 in Lviv, and others;

icons: Our Lady of the Early Obedience, written at the beginning of XIX century in the city of Athos, Resurrection of Christ with holidays (end of the 19th century), The Virgin of Kazan, written in the 19th century. in Russia, Christ the Almighty (late 19th — early 20th century), Old Testament Trinity, written in the workshop of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (late 18th — early 19th century);

vases, wooden sculptures, a floor clock in the style of Louis XV, made in 1765 in France, a coin with the image of the Cross of Euphrosyne of Polotsk and inserts made of artificial stones, a commemorative medal Image of Our Lady of Kazan, a set of commemorative medals In memory of the 200th anniversary of the victory in of the War of 1812, a relic with the relics of St. Victor, 61 sheets of the Special map of European Russia (current territories of modern Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv regions) by I. A. Strelbytskyi, made in 1921 in Russia, a pot of the Trypillya culture period.

Now the seized items are stored in the National Art Museum of Ukraine. Next, the Ministry of Culture must make a decision on the transfer of valuables for permanent storage to specific museums.

In mid-December last year, the High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the movable and immovable property and funds of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych from state income, and on January 17, the court arrested him in absentia.

On March 3, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine transferred the confiscated assets of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, in particular, on the territory of Mezhyhirya to the management of the State Property Fund.