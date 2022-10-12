The President introduced sanctions against Kurchenko, Yanukovych, Deripaska and Lebedev

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the implementation of ten-year NSDC sanctions against fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko, Yanukovych-era defense minister Pavel Lebedev, Viktor Yanukovych himself, and Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Each of them had their assets blocked and temporarily deprived of the right to use and dispose of them.

Serhiy Kurchenko was born on September 21, 1985 in Kharkiv.

Pavlo Lebedev was born on July 12, 1962, in the village of Novomykhaylovskoe, Tuapsyn district, Krasnodar region (Russian Federation). A citizen of Ukraine, former Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and member of the political party "Party of Regions" is wanted.

Viktor Yanukovych was born on July 9, 1950, in the town of Yenakiieve, Donetsk region. Former President of Ukraine.

Oleg Deripaska was born on January 2, 1968, in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (Russian Federation).

Oleg Deripaska was on the list of Russians against whom the US Treasury imposed sanctions in April 2018. Businessmenʼs controlled companies also came under their influence, in particular Rusal, the only producer of primary aluminum in the Russian Federation. Sanctions include the freezing of assets in the United States, as well as a ban on American citizens from entering into agreements with these companies.